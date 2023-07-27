Left Menu

UAE: SEWA initiates high-tech utility expansion in Al Haray, Khorfakkan

Prior to the end of August, the authority plans to connect electricity and water services for the residents of the area, following the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:48 IST
UAE: SEWA initiates high-tech utility expansion in Al Haray, Khorfakkan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) has commenced excavation and extension works to install the electrical and water network in the residential area of Al Haray, located in Khorfakkan city. These works are being carried out to meet the highest technical standards. Prior to the end of August, the authority plans to connect electricity and water services for the residents of the area, following the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This initiative aims to address the demands and needs of the local community. Saud Abdulaziz, the Director of the Khorfakkan Department at SEWA, highlighted the authority's dedication, as they have provided the necessary work teams and equipment to execute excavation and extension works.

The goal is to promptly establish the electrical and water networks and install transformers in Al Haray, Khorfakkan, ensuring swift access to services for the residents. Moreover, the authority has successfully completed the construction of the 33/11 kilovolt (Al Haray3) distribution station in the area. This station was built to adhere to the highest quality and modern technology standards, incorporating safety systems, and came at a cost of AED 25 million.

The station comprises 3 transformers, each with a capacity of 20 megavolts, effectively catering to the present and future electricity requirements of the residential, commercial, and industrial zones in Al Haray. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

