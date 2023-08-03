Left Menu

Pakistan: Toxic fumes of bedbug insecticide claim lives of two siblings in Karachi 

Two siblings died due to the toxic fumes of a bedbug insecticide in the Hijrat Colony area of Karachi, while two other children were hospitalized, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:54 IST
Pakistan: Toxic fumes of bedbug insecticide claim lives of two siblings in Karachi 
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two siblings died due to the toxic fumes of a bedbug insecticide in the Hijrat Colony area of Karachi, while two other children were hospitalized, reported ARY News on Wednesday. As per the police, in a house in Karachi's Hijrat Colony, two siblings lost their lives due to toxic fumes of bedbug insecticide. The two children who died were seven-year-old Farhan and a 15-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

The publication cites that the police also added that the statement of the father was recorded and an investigation was launched into the incident. As per the ARY News, in February, three people died, and two fell unconscious after consuming some 'poisonous' food in Sadiqabad, Punjab.

According to police, three people died and two others were rushed to hospital after consuming toxic food in Christain Colony, Sadiqabad. The police said autopsy of the bodies is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the deaths, while samples of the food have been collected from the house, observed by ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023