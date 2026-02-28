Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: Open War Declared Amid Airstrikes
Afghanistan has expressed willingness to negotiate following Pakistan's recent airstrikes on major cities. Pakistan's defense minister declared 'open war' against Afghanistan due to rising tensions and reciprocal attacks. Airstrikes hit Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, while both sides have reported significant casualties and fear a broader conflict.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Afghanistan has signaled its readiness to engage in negotiations after Pakistan launched airstrikes on multiple Afghan cities, including the capital Kabul and the Taliban heartland of Kandahar.
On Friday, Islamabad's defense minister declared 'open war' on Afghanistan, following months of rising tensions and retaliatory military strikes between the two nations.
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif accused Afghanistan of harboring militants and warned that Pakistan's patience had run out, threatening further military action. In response, Afghan sources have reported escalated fighting and military presence along the border regions.
