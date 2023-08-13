Left Menu

Nayef Al-Sudairi, the current ambassador to Jordan, has been appointed as the non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry announced in a post on social media.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 07:58 IST
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Arabia on Saturday named a non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian territories, Arab News reported. The new ambassador will also serve as consul general for Jerusalem. Nayef Al-Sudairi, the current ambassador to Jordan, has been appointed as the non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry announced in a post on social media.

Nayef Al-Sudairi presented his credentials to Diplomatic Affairs Advisor to the Palestinian President Majdi Al-Khalidi, at the Palestinian Embassy in Amman. Saudi Arabia Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Jordan, Nayef Al-Sudairi, delivers a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Non-Resident to the State of Palestine, and Consul General in Jerusalem, to His Excellency Dr. Majdi Al-Khalidi, Advisor to the Palestinian President for Diplomatic Affairs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian Embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman."Nayef Al-Sudairi welcomed the appointement and called it an "important step," Arab News reported citing the Al-Ekhbariya news channel. He spoke about King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's desire to strengthen ties with Palestine and give it a formal boost in all areas.

Meanwhile, Majdi Al-Khalidi said he welcomed the appointment and it would "contribute to strengthening the strong and solid brotherly relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples," Arab News reported citing Palestinian news agency Wafa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

