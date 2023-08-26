Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar talks about India’s global strategy with Munich Young Leaders

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Munich Young Leaders on Saturday and discussed the issues of Global South, multipolarity and India’s global strategy.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:42 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Munich Young Leaders on Saturday and discussed the issues of Global South, multipolarity and India's global strategy. Jaishankar affirmed confidence that the leaders will carry good memories from their India visit.

"Delighted to meet Munich Young Leaders today. Animated conversation on Global South, multipolarity, G20 and India's global strategy. Confident they will carry back good memories of their India visit," Jaishankar said on X (formerly Twitter). He also met the CEO of AP Moller Holdings, Robert Maersk Uggla and appreciated his words for Gati Shakti project.

"Good to meet Robert Maersk Uggla, CEO of A.P. Møller Holdings.Useful exchange on resilient supply chains and green transportation. Appreciate his warm words for Gati Shakti and making it easier to do business," Jaishankar stated. Jaishankar was also a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation at the 15th BRCIS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the summit, he held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, such as interaction within the UN, G20 and BRICS. They also discussed practical steps to further develop trade and economic cooperation, logistics and financial interaction, as per the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha after being re-elected to the upper house of Parliament as a BJP member from Gujarat on August 21. Jaishankar was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections held in July. This will be his second term in Rajya Sabha.

He was first inducted into the Union Cabinet in 2019 and was elected to the Upper House of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

