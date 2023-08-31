Delegation from India's National Defence College completes 5-day visit to Nepal 

A delegation from the 63rd course of the National Defence College (NDC), India comprising 16 senior officers from civil services and defence forces of India along with Germany, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UK and Oman visited Nepal for five days from August 27 to August 31. During the visit, the delegation, led by Air Vice Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta, Senior Directing Staff (Air Force), paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Nepal- Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Minister of Defense Purna Bahadur Khadka, Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud and Minister of Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

"The team called on the Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma, who himself is an alumnus of the National Defense College, India and discussed matters of bilateral military cooperation. The team visited Western Div Headquarters at Pokhara and interacted with senior officers there," the release further stated. The National Defense College of India is one of the premier training institutions in the world for senior Defense and civil service officers on the wider aspects of higher national direction and strategy.

The course was attended by senior officers of the Indian Defense Forces and Civil Services as well as officers from armed forces of friendly foreign countries. At present, three officers of the Nepali Army are undergoing the ongoing course whereas 18 serving Nepali Army officers, including Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS Nepali Army, and 24 other retired officers of the Nepali Army have graduated from the National Defense College, New Delhi since 1992. (ANI)

