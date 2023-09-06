Taliban's resurgence to power; its impact on Afghan women

The impact of the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan has been a subject of debate globally as the de-facto authorities, after seizing power have suppressed the role of women in Afghan society, with the prohibition of women's work and education being the most major blow, Khaama Press reported. Over 50 decrees have been published against Afghan women since the Taliban's takeover on August 15, 2021, with the banning of women's jobs and education being the most notable.

As a result of these orders, many women lost their careers in government and international organisations, resulting in financial dependency. There are no specific figures on women's job losses following the Taliban's comeback to power.

Aside from the health and education sectors, women are barred from practically all occupations. Following the restriction on women working in beauty salons, approximately 60,000 Afghan women lost their jobs, Khaama Press reported. Due to Taliban restrictions, Rana Sharifi, a Kabul woman's life also changed completely due to the work ban.

She used to work at a Kabul beauty salon, but now she has to rely on her family for financial support, and she is frequently turned down. "With an income of over 15,000 at the salon, I not only met my necessities but also saved for a better future and continued education," Rana describes the drastic shift after the work ban, according to Khaama Press.

She argues that the confinement of women in Afghanistan has robbed them of their financial independence. The United Nations and the global community have consistently condemned the prohibition on women's labour, but these condemnations have not resulted in significant reform. Re-employment and equitable employment possibilities for women can help to address the female unemployment dilemma.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces. Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Not only this, Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs. The Taliban have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses. (ANI)

