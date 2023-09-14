Left Menu

India, Mongolia discuss strengthening strategic partnership

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs during his official visit to Mongolia, discussed further strengthening of India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:38 IST
Visual from the signing of an agreement in Mongolia (Photo Credit: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Mongolia

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs during his official visit to Mongolia, discussed further strengthening of India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership. Kumar was on an official visit to Mongolia from September 12-14, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

He also exchanged views on cooperation in various sectors like defence, culture, IT, defence and security. During the visit, the Secretary (East) held talks with State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mongolia N Ankhbayar. He called-on Minister of Education and Science L Enkh-Amgalan, and Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Mongolia D Amarbayasgalan.

He also paid visits to Gandan and Pethub monasteries as well as inspected the construction site of Oil Refinery Project in Dornogobi province, Mongolia, the MEA stated. During the visit, both sides discussed further strengthening of India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership and maintaining high-level engagements.

They exchanged views on cooperation in various sectors, including developmental partnership, education, IT, renewable energy, connectivity, culture, capacity building, hydro-carbons, mining, defence and security. Discussions focused on Indian projects in Mongolia, including 1.5 mmtpa Oil Refinery Project, AB Vajpayee Centre of Excellence in IT, Communications and Outsourcing, and India-Mongolia Friendship School, the MEA stated.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

