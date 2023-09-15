Left Menu

UAE: Lunate launches in Abu Dhabi with over USD 50 billion AuM

Lunate, a new Partner-led and independent global alternative investment manager, today announced it will launch with more than USD 50 billion of Assets under Management (AuM), making it one of the largest in the MENA region.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): Lunate, a new Partner-led and independent global alternative investment manager, today announced it will launch with more than USD 50 billion of Assets under Management (AuM), making it one of the largest in the MENA region. The creation of Lunate follows a multi-party effort to establish an independent investment manager of scale and breadth, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and serving global markets.

With a focus on private markets, Lunate is an independent entity owned by Chimera Investment LLC and Lunate's senior management. Its mandate is focused solely on generating superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients and has been structured to provide private and public market multi-asset class investment solutions to institutional investors, pension funds, family offices and other investment firms. Lunate, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the leading international financial centre located in Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, has signed long-term Separate Managed Accounts (SMAs) with multiple clients at the time of launch with commitments to manage their existing assets and deploy new capital.

Lunate will invest globally through a combination of Limited Partner (LP) commitments, co-investments and direct investments across private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, public equities, and public credit. Lunate intends to expand globally with international offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate, said, "After many months of hard work, we are delighted to be launching Lunate as an independent, commercial enterprise that is ideally placed to become a leading global alternative investment manager. We sincerely appreciate the trust placed in us by our clients to manage their capital. With a steadfast commitment to generating best-in-class risk-adjusted returns and creating long-term value for our clients, we aspire to bolster Abu Dhabi's position as a global asset management hub." (ANI/WAM)

