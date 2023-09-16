Left Menu

Minerals Security Partnership continues to expand with India: US 

The US State Department on Saturday said that the US ties with India have been elevated in terms of Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) to combat climate change effectively, according to a US State Department official press release.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:40 IST
Minerals Security Partnership continues to expand with India: US 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden (Photo: X//@PMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department on Saturday said that the US ties with India have been elevated in terms of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) to combat climate change effectively and will continue collaboration to bolster supply chain and sustainable future, according to a US State Department official press release. The US also affirmed that the country would continue to expand the Minerals security partnership with its 14 partners including India as clean energy and other technologies, are projected to grow significantly.

The official release said, "The United States is committed to working closely with all our partner countries. Since MSP's inception last June, we welcomed Norway, Italy, and India, making 14 partners — Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Sweden, the UK, the United States, and the European Union (represented by the European Commission) — that are collaborating to bolster supply chains to ensure a more sustainable future for us all." Quoting the release, the statement added, "Transparent, open, predictable, secure, and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals are vital to deploying these technologies at the speed and scale necessary to combat climate change effectively. MSP partners are key to making this happen. We share a commitment to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards."

According to the US State Department, all the partner countries have given their support for a shared commitment to high ESG standards, as documented in the "Statement on Principles for Responsible Critical Minerals Supply Chains." The Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) strives to promote responsible growth across the critical minerals sector via a shared commitment to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards; sustainability; and shared prosperity, according to a document released by the US State Department.

The MSP partner governments regard the further development of responsible and resilient supply chains to be critically important to an equitable and sustainable energy transition. These principles outline the shared commitment of the MSP partner governments to the full integration of ESG standards, guidance, and support into MSP activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023