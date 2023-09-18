Pakistan's former minister Sheikh Rasheed approaches Lahore Court against his arrest

Awami Muslim League chief and Pakistan former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his arrest, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Rasheed filed a plea in the court through his lawyers Sardar Razzak and Sardar Shehbaz. In the plea, Rasheed has made IG Punjab, RPO, CCPO Rawalpindi and SSP Operations respondents in the case. According to the plea, Punjab police arrested the Awami Muslim League chief without arrest warrants and is being held at an "undisclosed" place.

The plea said there is neither a case registered against the applicant nor any investigation being made. The petitioner requested the court to pass orders to produce Sheikh Rasheed before the court and he should be allowed to exercise his legal right, ARY News reported. On Sunday, Rasheed was arrested from his residence in Rawalpindi by men in plain clothes, reported ARY News. He was arrested along with his two nephews and has been shifted to an unidentified location.

On September 11, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Rasheed in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million Scandal or Al-Qadir Trust Case. Details indicate that the former interior minister was told to show up in front of the anti-corruption watchdog, according to ARY News report. Rasheed 'skipped' the NAB hearing earlier on May 24 in order to look into the 190 million pounds National Crime Agency issue. As a former member of Imran Khan's cabinet, which approved the decision for the settlement of 190 million pounds from the United Kingdom, Sheikh Rasheed was requested to appear before the NAB, the report said.

The country's former interior minister alleged that three people had been sent to kill him. He claimed that three people had been assigned the duty of killing him and that his life was in danger. He requested the then Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this matter. (ANI)

