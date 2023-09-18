Left Menu

Pakistan's former minister Sheikh Rasheed approaches Lahore Court against his arrest

Sheikh Rasheed filed a plea in the court through his lawyers Sardar Razzak and Sardar Shehbaz.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 12:57 IST
Pakistan's former minister Sheikh Rasheed approaches Lahore Court against his arrest
Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed (Photo Credit: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Awami Muslim League chief and Pakistan former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his arrest, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Rasheed filed a plea in the court through his lawyers Sardar Razzak and Sardar Shehbaz. In the plea, Rasheed has made IG Punjab, RPO, CCPO Rawalpindi and SSP Operations respondents in the case. According to the plea, Punjab police arrested the Awami Muslim League chief without arrest warrants and is being held at an "undisclosed" place.

The plea said there is neither a case registered against the applicant nor any investigation being made. The petitioner requested the court to pass orders to produce Sheikh Rasheed before the court and he should be allowed to exercise his legal right, ARY News reported. On Sunday, Rasheed was arrested from his residence in Rawalpindi by men in plain clothes, reported ARY News. He was arrested along with his two nephews and has been shifted to an unidentified location.

On September 11, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Rasheed in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million Scandal or Al-Qadir Trust Case. Details indicate that the former interior minister was told to show up in front of the anti-corruption watchdog, according to ARY News report. Rasheed 'skipped' the NAB hearing earlier on May 24 in order to look into the 190 million pounds National Crime Agency issue. As a former member of Imran Khan's cabinet, which approved the decision for the settlement of 190 million pounds from the United Kingdom, Sheikh Rasheed was requested to appear before the NAB, the report said.

The country's former interior minister alleged that three people had been sent to kill him. He claimed that three people had been assigned the duty of killing him and that his life was in danger. He requested the then Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023