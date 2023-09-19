Highlighted responsibility of Global North as historical polluter: IWF president

Arvind Kumar, president of India Water Foundation, on Monday stressed that India has invested in climate financing and limiting the emission norms while highlighting the Global North's responsibility as the "historical polluter". Kumar made these remarks at an Interactive Dialogue with International Expert (IE) on International Order during the 54th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

In light of recent global developments, which have impacted the Global South like the Covid pandemic, triple planetary crisis mounting debt, and challenges of food and energy security, the India Water Foundation (IWF) underlined the country's role in amplifying the voice of the Global South. Kumar added that India has supported other countries in the Global South with vaccine assistance in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Katumbakam' (the world is a family).

Earlier, on Thursday, the India Water Foundation highlighted the country's commendable progress in the field of sanitation and rights to water at the 54th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. At a side event titled "Safeguarding Human Right to Water and Sanitation in India amidst Climate Change", the panellists deliberated on the Sustainable Development Goal for water and sanitation.

They also commended Clean India or Swachh Bharat Mission wherein 105 Million toilets were built bringing behavioural change in almost 600 million Indians. India's Jal Jeevan Mission will achieve safe and affordable drinking water as well as reach rural areas of the country by the year 2024.

He informed that since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission programme, 62 per cent of households in rural India have tap water connections and 40 per cent of rural households have declared themselves Open Defecation Free. IWF has initiated the Jal Mitra Campaign with 50,000 Jal Mithras to enhance public awareness and inform about environmental issues in urban and rural areas of the country. (ANI)

