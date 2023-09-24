 “Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought”: IBSA 

The ministers of IBSA, comprising India, Brazil, and South Africa agreed that terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought and terrorist safe havens should be eliminated in every part of the world. They further condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever.

The ministers of the international tripartite grouping IBSA; S Jaishankar, Mauro Vieira, and Grace Naledi Pandor met for the 11th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday in New York. The ministers recalled that India, Brazil, and South Africa are focused on pursuing sustainable development, overcoming development challenges, and upholding independent foreign policies.

Moreover, the tripartite ministers of IBSA condemned the continued terrorist attacks across the world. The ministers of India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirmed their solidarity and resolved in the fight against terrorism.

A joint communiqué, issued after the 11th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting stated, "The ministers established a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism framework in accordance with the principles of international law and support the United Nations' central coordinating role in international counter-terrorism cooperation." The ministers emphasized the responsibility of all the states to prevent and counter-terrorism, including the "cross-border movement of terrorists, the financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories."

According to the joint communiqué, the ministers reiterated their resolve to step up joint efforts for the expeditious adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UNGA. Looking forward to deepening counter-terrorism cooperation, the ministers reaffirmed the sole authority of the UN Security Council to impose sanctions.

"The ministers called for urgent reform of the working methods of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees to ensure their effectiveness, responsiveness, and transparency while avoiding politicization and double standards of any of their proceedings including listing proposals objectively on evidence-based criteria," the statement added. Discussing other aspects, the ministers of the three nations agreed to coordinate on issues of common interest, including international trade and investment, environment and climate change, counterterrorism, social inclusion and food security, development issues, health and education.

Earlier on Friday, the Quad nations, including the US, India, Japan, and Australia, reaffirmed their commitment to counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the "cross-border movement of terrorists and countering terror finance networks and safe havens." Addressing the issue of forceful coercion of territories, the leaders also emphasised the resolution of international issues peacefully and in accordance with international law and called for addressing the challenges in the "South and East China Seas," in a veiled attack on China.

However, the joint communiqué of the 11th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting also discussed "Climate Change". The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), its Kyoto Protocol and its Paris Agreement.

They further urged all countries to work together for the implementation of the Paris Agreement based on the principles of the UNFCCC, especially the principles of "equity" and "common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities". Moreover, "the Ministers urged developed countries to provide sustained, predictable and adequate financing, technology transfer and capacity-building support to developing countries to cope with climate change and its impacts, in line with their obligations," according to the statement.

The ministers also underlined the need to urgently accelerate actions to address development and climate challenges, promote lifestyle for sustainable development, and conserve biodiversity. They further "welcomed the Brazilian presidency of the group of like-minded megadiverse countries (LMMC) for the period 2023-2024 and highlighted the importance of strengthening the coordination of positions within this group as well as in other multilateral environmental forums."

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he is scheduled to address a High-Level session of the 78th UNGA on September 26. During his visit from September 22-30, Jaishankar will in keeping with India's support for the Global South, host a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development'.

Upon completion of the 78th UNGA-related engagements, the external affairs minister will visit Washington DC from September 27-30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks. (ANI)

