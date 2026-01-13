Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

Veteran tennis icon Venus Williams suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Tatjana Maria during the Hobart International on Tuesday. The 45-year-old athlete received a wild-card entry into this tournament as well as the upcoming Australian Open, indicating the competitive spirit she still brings to the court.

Williams lost to sixth-seeded Maria 6-4, 6-3, in a match that lasted nearly an hour and a half. Despite breaking Maria's serve in the opening set, Williams, who is currently ranked 576th in the world, could not hold her own serve consistently against the 42nd-ranked Maria.

This tournament loss follows another first-round exit for Williams in Auckland last week. With only days until the Australian Open commences on Sunday, where Williams has previously been a finalist twice, hopes remain high for a comeback. The legendary player will set a new age record at the Melbourne Park event, breaking Kimiko Date's record as the oldest participant.

(With inputs from agencies.)