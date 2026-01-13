Left Menu

Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

Venus Williams bowed out in the first round of the Hobart International, losing to Tatjana Maria just days before the Australian Open. Despite her wild-card entry, Williams couldn't overcome Maria in straight sets. This marks a challenging lead-up to the Grand Slam where Williams has twice been a finalist.

Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation
Veteran tennis icon Venus Williams suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Tatjana Maria during the Hobart International on Tuesday. The 45-year-old athlete received a wild-card entry into this tournament as well as the upcoming Australian Open, indicating the competitive spirit she still brings to the court.

Williams lost to sixth-seeded Maria 6-4, 6-3, in a match that lasted nearly an hour and a half. Despite breaking Maria's serve in the opening set, Williams, who is currently ranked 576th in the world, could not hold her own serve consistently against the 42nd-ranked Maria.

This tournament loss follows another first-round exit for Williams in Auckland last week. With only days until the Australian Open commences on Sunday, where Williams has previously been a finalist twice, hopes remain high for a comeback. The legendary player will set a new age record at the Melbourne Park event, breaking Kimiko Date's record as the oldest participant.

