UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Papua New Guinea

Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, presented his credentials as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea to Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, during a ceremony held at Government House in the capital, Port Moresby

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 26 (ANI/WAM): Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, presented his credentials as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea to Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, during a ceremony held at Government House in the capital, Port Moresby. During the meeting, Al Suwaidi conveyed to the Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Papua New Guinea.

For his part, Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE. Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae wished Al Suwaidi success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the United Arab Emirates in Papua New Guinea and his keenness to enhance and activate bilateral relations in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

