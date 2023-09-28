US: Biden administration announces visa-free travel for Israelis

Biden administration has announced that Israel will shortly join the US Visa Waiver Programme, enabling Israeli people to enter the US without a visa and vice versa. By November 30, Israeli nationals should be able to enter the US without a visa, according to an official. They may remain for up to 90 days as part of the programme. The US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security jointly announced the inclusion of Israel into US' Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

"Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas, in consultation with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, announced the designation of Israel into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). By November 30, 2023, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) will be updated to allow citizens and nationals of Israel to apply to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without first obtaining a US visa, a step which further strengthens the security, economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and Israel. Following updates in Israel's travel policies, all US citizens may request entry to Israel for up to 90 days for business, tourism, or transit without obtaining a visa," the joint statement released by the US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) read. "The designation of Israel into the Visa Waiver Program is an important recognition of our shared security interests and the close cooperation between our two countries," the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said.

The Visa Waiver Programme is intended to promote lawful travel and trade while enhancing security in the United States and partner nations. The programme creates extensive security alliances between the United States and specific nations that meet stringent criteria for border management, document security, immigration enforcement, and counterterrorism. "Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program represents a critical step forward in our strategic partnership with Israel that will further strengthen long-standing people-to-people engagement, economic cooperation, and security coordination between our two countries," the joint statement quoted Secretary of State Antony J Blinken as saying.

"This important achievement will enhance freedom of movement for US citizens, including those living in the Palestinian Territories or travelling to and from them," he added. To comply with the VWP obligation to grant reciprocal advantages to all US citizens without distinction based on race, national origin, or religion, Israel updated its entry regulations in advance of this designation. DHS engaged with Palestinian Americans living in the West Bank and in the United States, who are now able to enter Israel without a visa and fly into and out of Ben Gurion Airport, lowering travel barriers for these Americans. DHS also monitored Israel's compliance with these requirements.

"Today's designation is not the end of the process. As is the process with all VWP countries, the US Government will continue to engage with the Government of Israel while monitoring its continued implementation of all program requirements, including the reciprocity commitments it made to the United States on July 19, 2023," the official statement added. Israel's citizens and nationals will be able to use the ESTA to submit an online application for travel authorisation starting on November 30, 2023, as per the VWP. (ANI)

