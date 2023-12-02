Left Menu

Power in Afghanistan in hands of religious scholars: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the power in Afghanistan is now in the hands of religious scholars and they understand the interests and priorities of the country, TOLO News reported.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 22:56 IST
Power in Afghanistan in hands of religious scholars: Taliban
Taliban's acting Minister for Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the power in Afghanistan is now in the hands of religious scholars and they understand the interests and priorities of the country, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Haqqani said this in a meeting with a delegation of scholars from Islamic countries. He discussed a range of topics including security, economic stability and construction in the country. The Taliban-appointed acting Interior Minister also mentioned the Taliban's fight against the production, cultivation and smuggling of drugs and the treatment of drug addicts.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has had good achievements in the past two years in the area of fighting against narcotics, the treatment of addicts, the fight against corruption, ensuring security all over the country, and also stability and economic growth," said Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesman of the Taliban-appointed ministry. According to some political analysts, the visit of the delegation of Islamic countries with the officials of the Islamic Emirate can be effective in solving some of the challenges of the country.

"It is the responsibility of the Islamic countries, and the international community, to pay attention to Afghanistan and persuade the current government to pay attention to these remarks. I think the visit of these scholars is effective," Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political analyst, told TOLO News. "Their visit [scholars] with the Taliban officials, I think will not have a tangible change in the behaviour of the Taliban," Sayed Javad Sajadi, a political analyst, told TOLO News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023