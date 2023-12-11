Left Menu

COP28 is about empowering human capital, uniting diverse stakeholders: Chief of Staff at EIT Food

The COP28 Presidency designated a dedicated day to focus on the crucial role of food, agriculture, and water systems in addressing climate change, a major step forward, according to Lucy Wallace, Chief of Staff at EIT Food and lead for the secretariat of the Food Systems Pavilion at COP28.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:36 IST
COP28 is about empowering human capital, uniting diverse stakeholders: Chief of Staff at EIT Food
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): The COP28 Presidency designated a dedicated day to focus on the crucial role of food, agriculture, and water systems in addressing climate change, a major step forward, according to Lucy Wallace, Chief of Staff at EIT Food and lead for the secretariat of the Food Systems Pavilion at COP28. Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the Food, Agriculture and Water Day at COP28, Wallace highlighted the significance of this dedicated day, noting that over 200 events across the entire COP28 are focused on these vital sectors. She emphasised that this represents a major step forward in global recognition of the critical role food, agriculture, and water systems play in climate action.

"This dedicated day will have a profound impact on how these interconnected issues are discussed and addressed by diverse stakeholders," Wallace stated. The Food Systems Pavilion, Wallace explained, holds a particularly crucial position within COP28, marking the first year that food has been officially recognised and integrated into the COP Presidency agenda. She further elaborated on the collaborative nature of the Pavilion, stating, "We have joined forces with other food-related pavilions within COP, creating a dedicated area to showcase collaborative efforts and drive real change."

Wallace noted the evolving perspective on food systems, shifting from solely viewing them as a source of climate impact to recognising their immense potential in mitigating climate challenges. "Food systems hold the key to tackling the significant climate issues we face globally," she explained. "By bringing people together across the entire food value chain, from diverse countries, regions, and backgrounds, we can foster collaboration and take meaningful action," Wallace concluded.

"COP28 is about empowering human capital and uniting diverse stakeholders for collective action, and the Food Systems Pavilion is a testament to this commitment." 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023