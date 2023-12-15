Left Menu

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 09:13:59 IST on Friday at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 15-12-2023, 09:13:59 IST, Lat: 29.65 & Long: 67.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform 'X'. Further details are awaited.

On Tuesday, earthquake tremors jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported. As per Pakistan's seismological centre, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, Lower Pir, Upper Dir and adjoining areas.

People came out of their houses in fear. As per initial reports, no loss of life was reported and there wasn't any property damage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

