4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 15-12-2023, 09:13:59 IST, Lat: 29.65 & Long: 67.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform 'X'. Further details are awaited.
On Tuesday, earthquake tremors jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported. As per Pakistan's seismological centre, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, Lower Pir, Upper Dir and adjoining areas.
People came out of their houses in fear. As per initial reports, no loss of life was reported and there wasn't any property damage. (ANI)
