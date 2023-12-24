Left Menu

4 killed, 2 injured in truck-car collision in Pakistan's Badin

As many as four people were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Pakistan's Badin on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Representative Image.
As many as four people were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Pakistan's Badin on Saturday, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per details, a car collided with a truck on the Badin-Thar highway, resulting in the deaths of four people and leaving two others injured. As per police officials, the rescue personnel moved the bodies and the injured to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, earlier, in a horrific incident, at least five people died and nine others sustained injuries as a bus collided with a truck in Bahawalpur. As per details, the accident occurred on the national highway where a truck collided with a bus and took the lives of five people, according to ARY News.

According to rescue officials, the truck caught fire right after the accident; however, the rescue team arrived on the spot of the incident. In a separate incident, at least seven people were killed and several injured when a speeding truck collided with a passenger van in Kandhkot.

The rescue sources said the deadly road crash occurred on the National Highway near Karampur, where a Punjab-bound truck from Karachi collided with a passenger van heading towards Sukkur from Kandhkot, according to ARY News. The reason behind the accident is said to be dense fog. Several road crashes are being reported from across the country due to dense fog as the winter season has begun, as per ARY News. (ANI)

