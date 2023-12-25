Left Menu

Maersk to resume shipping in the Red Sea

Shipping giant Maersk will resume operations in the Red Sea after temporarily halting activity due to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial vessels, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 23:26 IST
Maersk to resume shipping in the Red Sea
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Shipping giant Maersk will resume operations in the Red Sea after temporarily halting activity due to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial vessels, CNN reported. The Danish company announced Sunday that it would resume shipments in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following the establishment of a new US-led security operation to safeguard the area, CNN reported.

Operation Prosperity Guardian will once again allow shipping vessels to pass through the area, Maersk said in a statement, in what it called "most welcome news for the entire industry and indeed the functionality of global trade,"CNN reported. The establishment of a new US-led security operation named Operation Prosperity Guardian. This multinational security initiative involves the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain.

The move comes after several major companies, including BP, suspended operations in the Red Sea, avoiding the Suez Canal, following Houthi attacks on commercial ships. The attacks were reportedly in retaliation against Israel's military campaign in Gaza. About 10 pc to 15 pc of global trade, including 30 pc of container trade, passes through the Suez Canal, connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. Concerns arose as some ships were rerouted around the southern tip of Africa, potentially increasing freight costs and delivery times.

Maersk had redirected its vessels away from the Red Sea earlier and introduced new charges for transporting goods along longer routes due to the disruptions. The company emphasized the safety of its employees as the top priority during the challenging situation, noting that while security measures were being enhanced, the overall risk in the area was not completely eliminated at this stage. Maersk is preparing its first vessels to resume transit through the Red Sea "as soon as operationally possible."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023