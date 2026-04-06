Teeing Up Triumph: Kochhar Energized for IGPL's African Adventure

Karandeep Kochhar, fresh from a successful week in Japan, is now gearing up for the IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius. The tournament, hosted by Leander Paes, opens the three-leg African segment of the IGPL competition.

The African leg will witness golfing action in Mauritius, South Africa, and Congo, alongside events in franchise cities and internationally. The ten teams, each comprising four players, include franchises like Phoenix, Atri, and GolfKonnekt, competing in a format where two top scores count towards season standings, impacting the IGPL Order of Merit.

Kochhar, with two top-5 finishes this year, is eager to build on his Dubai IGPL success. Highlighting the tournament's rapid growth within six months and global ties, he commends the leadership's dynamism and anticipates playing at familiar courses alongside India's notable golfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)