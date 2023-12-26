Left Menu

Smita Pant appointed as next Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan

Smita Pant, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan, said MEA in a press statement on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:51 IST
Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, MEA (Photo/FILE). Image Credit: ANI
Smita Pant, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan, said MEA in a press statement on Tuesday. "Ms. Smita Pant (IFS:2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan. She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a press release.

Smita Pant replaced Manish Prabhat who assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan on 24 September 2020. As per the MEA official document, trade relations between India and Uzbekistan are governed by the Agreement on Trade and Economic Co-operation, signed in May 1993.

It covers such elements as mutual MFN treatment, promotion of economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation, including in the field of training of personnel, active participation of small and medium sized enterprises in bilateral economic cooperation, and counter-trade, etc. (ANI)

