UAE President receives Hamad Al Sharqi, Saud Al Mualla

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 2 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain. During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, they exchanged New Year congratulations and best wishes, praying to Almighty Allah to continue blessing the UAE and its people with further progress and prosperity. They also exchanged greetings with guests and engaged in friendly conversation.

The UAE President, the Ruler of Fujairah, and the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain discussed a number of issues of interest concerning national affairs and citizens. The discussion centred on the UAE's continuous pursuit of development and its visionary aims for a future marked by sustained progress and enhanced global competitiveness. They also expressed their pride in the UAE's achievements in various fields over the past year.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior;Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, as well as several sheikhs and high-ranking officials. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)