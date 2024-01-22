Trends, Geneva International Peace Research Institute enhance scientific and academic cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 22 (ANI/WAM): Trends Research and Advisory researchers and the Geneva International Peace Research Institute (GIPRI) reviewed ways to activate their mutual partnership to enhance scientific and academic cooperation. The two sides stressed the exchange of experiences, peace studies and other areas of cooperation.

The discussion, held in Geneva, was part of the ongoing partnership between the two sides and is part of Trends' current European research dialogues. It was attended by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, Gilles-Emmanuel Jacquet, and Yama Sukhanyar, Founder and Executive Director of the Youth Centre for Dialogue and Peace (YCDP). A number of GIPRI experts, headed by Gabriel Galice, President of the Geneva International Peace Research Institute, participated in the discussion. The discussion focused on conducting joint research and exchanging results with academics and researchers in the region and beyond. The two sides discussed the possibilities for organizing conferences, seminars and training workshops on issues related to peace, in addition to the publication of studies and research on these issues in scientific and academic journals.

Dr. Al-Ali said that the partnership with GIPRI reinforces TRENDS' commitment towards further cooperation with the world's leading research institutions and exchanging experiences. Galice said that the partnership is a step that confirms the critical role of international think tanks in promoting the values of peace and tolerance. He said the partnership will provide the stakeholders, academics and students with scientific insights through well-documented studies.(ANI/WAM)

