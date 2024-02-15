Left Menu

Israelis warned against adopting cats and dogs from Gaza

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 07:02 IST
Israelis warned against adopting cats and dogs from Gaza
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministries of Agriculture and Health asked the public to refrain from bringing dogs and cats from the territories of the Palestinian Authority, Gaza and from over the northern border into the territory of Israel. The introduction of dogs and cats into the territory of the State of Israel without permission and in a way that is not regulated and legal, may lead to the spread of diseases, including rabies, Echinococcus, leishmania, rabies, scabies and more.

The Ministry of Health says that if a person is exposed, scratched or bitten by a suspicious cat or dog, the bite site should be washed immediately with soap and water, and contact the health bureau nearest to their place of residence without delay in order to consider providing preventive treatment after the exposure. The Ministry of Agriculture calls on the public to come to kennels, local authorities and associations for animals and adopt dogs and cats in order to save animals from death or living in agony in a cage, as well as to free up space in kennels.

The Ministries of Agriculture and Health recommend adopting dogs and cats only from regulated associations, and only after they have undergone a comprehensive medical examination, been treated and vaccinated against diseases. It is estimated that as many as 5,000 dogs have crossed into Israel from Gaza since the start of the Iron Swords War. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

