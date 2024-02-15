Donald Trump to face first criminal trial on March 25 in New York

Former US President Donald Trump is set to undergo his first criminal trial, as jury selection is slated to commence on March 25 in New York, CNN reported, adding that the decision follows a ruling by Judge Juan Merchan, who dismissed a motion by the magnate to have the charges dropped in a criminal hush money case. The charges stem from an indictment last March, wherein Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to commit or conceal another crime. Prosecutors allege that Trump orchestrated a cover-up to conceal reimbursement payments made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

Cohen had allegedly paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from disclosing a past affair with Trump before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has consistently denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to CNN. Despite the legal proceedings, Trump, the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 election, criticised the case outside the courthouse, dismissing it as a political ploy to hinder his electoral prospects. "This is not a crime. This is just a way of hurting me in the election because I'm leading by a lot, leading by numbers that nobody's ever seen before," Trump said, despite polls indicating a closely contested race between him and President Joe Biden.

As the trial looms, Trump expressed a preference for campaign activities over courtroom appearances, highlighting his desire for delays. He emphasised the challenges posed by legal distractions while actively participating in the electoral process. Simultaneously, another legal battle in Georgia has added to Trump's legal woes.

In an election subversion case, a hearing is underway to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified. Trump and co-defendants argue that Willis engaged in an improper romantic relationship with the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, leading to financial benefits for the district attorney, according to CNN. The outcome of this hearing could significantly impact the election subversion case, potentially delaying it beyond the 2024 elections. The broader case involves Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and connections to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.

While Willis and Wade have denied any wrongdoing and assert the absence of grounds for disqualification, the judge has called for an evidentiary hearing to explore the core allegations. If Willis survives the challenge, the District Attorney's office aims to refocus on trial preparations, eyeing a potential trial commencement in August, CNN reported. (ANI)

