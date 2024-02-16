"Military op in Rafah should not proceed without plan for civilians safety," Biden tells Netanyahu again in call

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) about the situation in city of Rafah in the Gaz strip amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, emphasizing the need for a "credible and executable plan" for ensuring the safety and support of the civilians. In the call between the two leaders, the second time in less than a week, the US President also emphasised the need to ensure humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages in Hamas captivity.

"President Joseph R. Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The President and the Prime Minister discussed ongoing hostage negotiations. The President reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly to support the release of all hostages as soon as possible, recognizing their appalling situation after 132 days in Hamas captivity," the White House statement read. It added, "The President and the Prime Minister also discussed the situation in Gaza, and the urgency of ensuring that humanitarian assistance is able to get to Palestinian civilians in desperate need. The President also raised the situation in Rafah, and reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah."

Following his call with Biden, the Israel PM said that Israel will "continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state" as it would be a "huge reward to unprecedented terrorism". "Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions," Netanyahu said according to the Jerusalem Post.

"Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement," the daily reported. There is rising international pressure on Israel. On February 14, the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand- all allies of the US in a joint statement called for a permanent ceasefire and urged Hamas to lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately.

South Africa also urged that the United Nations' International Court of Justice consider an intervention in Israel's anticipated military operation in Rafah. Israel, however, described Pretoria's entire application as "unfounded in fact and law" and "morally repugnant," Times of Israel reported. Israel accused South Africa of abusing the Genocide Convention to protect the Islamist terrorist group.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden held discussions with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein as well and the two leaders affirmed their commitment to work together to produce an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas crisis, the White House said . In a post on X on February 13, following a meeting with King Abdullah at the White House, President Joe Biden said, "Today, King Abdullah II and I discussed how no major military operation in Rafah should proceed without a credible plan to ensure the safety and support of the more than one million people sheltering there."

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a callon February 11 discussed a deal to secure the release of hostages in Gaza at length. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that a deal on the release of hostages held by Hamas is still possible as CIA Director William Burns visited Israel after holding talks in Cairo which had appeared to be at a standstill.

"There are some very, very hard issues that have to be resolved. But we're committed to doing everything we can to move forward and to see if we can reach an agreement," Blinken said during a visit to Albania as reported by Jerusalem Post. Talks involving intelligence chiefs from the US, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar on a deal that would see a pause in Israel's four-month-old war in Gaza ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday.

CIA director Bill Burns on Thursday met with Netanyahu and several officials including Mossad Chief David Barnea and National Security Council Director Tzahi Hanegbi Palestinian authorities have reported a staggering death toll, with over 28,340 lives lost since the onset of the Israeli offensive in October, predominantly comprising women and children. Aid agencies estimate that over 80 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced, with extensive damage inflicted on the region.

Aid agencies estimate that more than 80 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced, and extensive damage has been inflicted on the region. Israel initiated its military campaign in response to an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,139 individuals, primarily civilians. (ANI)

