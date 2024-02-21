Pakistan: PML-N to hold meeting to finalise formation of govt in Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold the first meeting of its Punjab parliamentary board today to finalise the formation of the provincial government, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. PML-N senior vice president and Punjab chief ministerial candidate Maryam Nawaz will preside and address the meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore at 2 pm (local time). During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz will discuss her priorities and agenda as the province's next chief minister and first female CM, according to Geo News report.

She will also discuss strategies for the election of the Punjab Assembly's speaker and deputy speaker. PML-N has nominated Maryam Nawaz as Punjab's Chief Ministerial candidate after her recent win in the general elections held on February 8. She secured a win in one National Assembly and provincial assembly seat--NA-119 and PP-159 -- each in Lahore, according to Geo News report. In a post on X, PML-N stated, "The first meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab parliamentary party will be held today Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and nominated Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the parliamentary party."

"The meeting will be held today at 2 pm in Raiwind Maryam Nawaz Sharif will discuss her agenda of priorities as Chief Minister of Punjab In the meeting, the strategy will be decided regarding the first session of the Punjab Assembly and the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker," it added. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif might return to Lahore from Murree for the meeting as well. If he does not come, he will address the meeting virtually, The News International reported, citing party sources.

According to party sources, discussions will be held on government formation, selection of speaker and deputy speakers in the meeting, while all the newly-elected members of Punjab Assembly of Muslim League (N) have been asked to attend the meeting. According to party sources, all the independents, who joined the PML-N, have also presented their affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard. A senior PML-N leader has claimed that the party's number in the Punjab Assembly, after adding the reserved seats, has reached around 200 members. The PML-N leader said that PML-N has so far not mentioned the names of speaker and deputy speaker and cabinet members, according to The News International report.

The PML-N leader said, "It all depends on the PMLN's negotiations with the PPP in formation of central government," adding that the party might accommodate some PPP members in Punjab, and that was the reason why the names of speaker, deputy speaker and cabinet were kept secret. Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the position of Pakistan Prime Minister. He nominated Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on social media platform X. According to the statement, Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Pakistan and leaders of all political parties who provided political support. In a post on X, Aurangzeb stated, "Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while he has nominated Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister Punjab. Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, while thanking the people of Pakistan and the leaders of all the political parties providing political support, has expressed his firm belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will be free from economic risks and people will be free from inflation." (ANI)

