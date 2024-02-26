Left Menu

Pak court allows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan to have one-on-one meeting with lawyers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to meet alone with his attorneys in the absence of jail security staff on Monday, according to ARY News.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to meet alone with his attorneys in the absence of jail security staff on Monday, according to ARY News. According to the details, the court dismissed the PTI founder's motion after ordering the jail administration to let the lawyer see Imran Khan alone in accordance with the jail handbook.

The court mandated that Khan and his attorney might meet without the presence of jail security staff and that they were permitted to bring pencils and paper into Adiala Jail, according to ARY News. Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court also approved the plea seeking a meeting between former prime minister Imran Khan and his political advisors.

Adiala Jail was the venue of a previous meeting between PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan and party founder Imran Khan, who was imprisoned by an anti-terrorism court. Later on, Omar Ayub asserted that he was prevented from meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail by the jail administration, reported ARY News. It is important to note that Imran Khan, the founder of the PTI, is presently being held in Adiala Jail on charges of Toshakhana, Cipher, and illegal nikah.

Following a no-confidence motion that resulted in his removal in April 2022, Imran Khan has been the target of several legal challenges. In the meantime, the elections held on February 8 saw his party emerge as the largest group in the National Assembly. (ANI)

