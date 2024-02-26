Left Menu

Algeria inaugurates world's third-largest mosque ahead of Ramzan

Amid the political upheavals, Algeria finally inaugurated the continent's largest mosque and the third-largest in the world ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, reported Al Jazeera.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:08 IST
Algeria inaugurates world's third-largest mosque ahead of Ramzan
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Amid the political upheavals, Algeria finally inaugurated the continent's largest mosque and the third-largest in the world ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, reported Al Jazeera. The Grand Mosque of Algiers, located on the country's Mediterranean coast, was formally opened on Monday by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Locally referred to as the Djamaa El-Djazair, it has the highest minaret in the world, standing at 265 meters (869 feet), can hold 120,000 people, and is the largest mosque in the world, second only to the holiest places in Islam, Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, according to Al Jazeera. It was constructed over the course of seven years as a modernist building that covers 27.75 hectares (almost 70 acres) and is embellished with marble and wood accents as well as North African and Arab motifs.

The mosque is said to have a library that can hold up to a million books and a helicopter landing pad. Since the mosque officially opened on March 10, it has been able to organise numerous public prayers and festivities during Ramzan. It has been open to foreign tourists and state visitors to Algeria for almost five years, although the majority of the inauguration event was ceremonial, Al Jazeera reported.

It opened for prayers in October 2020 without Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the President of Algeria, as he was suffering with COVID-19. The project has experienced numerous years of delays and overspending. It has also drawn criticism for supposedly being constructed in a seismically unstable area, a claim that the government disputes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024