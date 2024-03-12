Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns arrest of leaders

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounces the arrest of its leaders and activists involved in protesting the outcome of the general election, as reported by ARY News. During a recent core committee meeting, PTI strongly criticised the apprehension of key figures such as Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja, labelling the actions of the ruling authorities as unconstitutional and oppressive.

The committee contends that these measures are merely attempts to safeguard their disputed authority, according to ARY News. Expressing dissatisfaction, the PTI Core Committee condemned the detention of Hafiz Farhat Abbas, a recently elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), terming it a 'false case'.

Moreover, the committee censured the registration of what they consider to be fraudulent and unconstitutional proposals by the Chief Minister, interpreting these moves as signs of the ruling party's defeat. In response to PTI's advocacy, the Core Committee has designated March 15 as Islamophobia Day, citing the global recognition of the date due to the actions of the PTI founder.

"March 15 was declared as Islamophobia Day at the global level due to the actions of PTI founder," the committee said. Additionally, the committee announced the celebration of Pakistan Day on March 23 with unwavering enthusiasm, ARY News reported.

Notably, on Monday, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad granted temporary bail to leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were charged with violating section 144 during a rally against alleged election rigging. The PTI leaders, including Sher Afzal Marwat, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, and Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban, were booked at Kohsar police station.

The court, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, accepted the interim bail plea, with PTI leaders' lawyers arguing that their clients were named unjustly and that the government was engaging in political victimisation. The court granted bail against a surety bond of PKR 5,000 each and instructed the PTI leaders to appear on March 19, while also seeking a response from the police.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, PTI leaders and workers, arrested on Sunday from GPO Chowk on The Mall road, encountered further legal issues as six cases were registered against them in various police stations. The charges include serious offenses such as terrorism, kidnapping, interference in official work, and harassment, ARY News reported. (ANI)

