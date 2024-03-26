Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Maryland Governor says 'mayday' call by ship helped in saving lives

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said that the container ship, before colliding with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, made a 'mayday' call, which prompted officials to stop traffic and try to evacuate people on the bridge, the New York Times reported citing several federal and Maryland officials. Governor Moore said that this rapid response helped save lives. "These people are heroes."

The crew of the large container ship leaving the Port of Baltimore told Harbour Control that they had lost power and propulsion, the officials said. The ship "drifted into the bridge," said Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat and Maryland's junior senator. "Before it hit the bridge, it issued a mayday warning, which did give folks enough time to stop some of the traffic crossing the bridge."

Van Hollen said that the investigation was still in its early stages but added that early indications suggested that because of the closure, no traffic was crossing the bridge during the collapse. He said vehicles used by a road crew fixing potholes had been parked on the bridge and appear to have been plunged into the water, the New York Times reported. However, Governor Moore has refuted any evidence of a 'terrorist attack' in the incident.

"We haven't seen any credible evidence of a terrorist attack," the New York Time quoted Moore as saying. US President Joe Biden said that he has convened senior members of his team and has directed the administration to assist in search and rescue efforts for this "terrible" incident.

"This morning, I convened senior members of my team for a briefing on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. I've directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident," Biden posted on X. The bridge, located south of Baltimore, spans more than 1.5 miles across the Patapsco River. It opened in March 1977, serving as a major connecting point, The Hill reported.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, named for the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," has undergone various renovations over the years, but was "up to code," Governor Moore said Tuesday. In 2023, more than 12.4 million vehicles crossed the Key Bridge, according to data collected by NewsNation. Daily, the bridge serves about 30,000 commuters, Moore added.

Meanwhile, Synergy Maritime Group said in a statement that there were 22 crew members on board the ship and all of them were Indians. "The owners and managers of the Singapore-flagged container ship "DALI" (IMO 9697428) report that the vessel collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore whilst under pilotage with two pilots on-board, at approximately 01:30 local time on 26th March," the company said in a statement.

All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)