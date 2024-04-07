Some PTI leaders in touch with establishment: Imran Khan

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced pressure in the form of arrests and desertions after the violence that erupted on May 9, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday some of his party leaders were still in touch with the establishment, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail following the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan said he was willing to hold talks with anyone for the sake of Pakistan.

The PTI founder said if he could hold talks with Pakistan's former army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, whom he later accused of being instrumental in the fall of the PTI government in 2022, then he could hold talks with anyone as the country was going through a difficult phase. Imran said that a few leaders in the PTI "are still in contact with the establishment," apparently for negotiations, according to Dawn report. However, he did not mention further details.

He said that PTI's mandate had been stolen and "efforts were being made to take over the party." Imran Khan said his wife, Bushra Bibi was being allegedly targeted to put pressure on him and added that those pointing fingers at her were doing so to "dismantle" PTI. The PTI founder said he had never entered into a confrontation with the military and alluded to his ties with Pakistan's former chief of army staff, despite his government's ouster. Imran Khan accused the former Pakistan army chief of backstabbing him and added that he could have de-notified him but he exercised restraint.

Around the time of his ouster, Imran said that General Bajwa was involved in a US-backed conspiracy to remove him from office. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Imran said he also sent a message to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, through former Pakistan President Arif Alvi that he knew about the so-called 'London Plan', Dawn reported.

Imran alleged that police entered his bedroom on August 5 last year to detain him, as per the Dawn report. He said the police at the time confiscated his passport and the chequebook, adding that Bushra Bibi had moved her valuables to a secure location. He claimed that intelligence agencies had asked his staffers to become 'approver' against him. The PTI founder said Pakistan was facing a 1970s-like situation. Speaking about the incumbent government, Khan said that the "king is sitting behind and [interior minister] Mohsin Naqvi is at the forefront as his viceroy", Dawn reported. According to him, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had no authority.

Meanwhile, the accountability court continued recording the testimony of the witnesses, as five prosecution witnesses had been cross-examined by the defence counsel on Saturday. The case will now resume after the Eid holidays. (ANI)

