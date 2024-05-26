UAE, Qatar discusses strengthening parliamentary cooperation relations

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, during his meeting with His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council of the sisterly State of Qatar, discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation relations, on the sidelines of participation in the thirty-sixth conference of the Federation. The Arab Parliament meeting in Algeria.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, the strength of bilateral cooperation relations in various fields, especially parliamentary ones, and the importance of coordination and consultation during participation in various regional and international parliamentary activities.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Laitem, Chairman of the Group, Hashima Yasser Al-Afari, Aisha Ibrahim Al-Marri, members of the Federal National Council, and Tariq Ahmed Al-Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

