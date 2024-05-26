Left Menu

UAE, Qatar discusses strengthening parliamentary cooperation relations

ariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, during his meeting with His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council of the sisterly State of Qatar, discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation relations, on the sidelines of participation in the thirty-sixth conference of the Federation. The Arab Parliament meeting in Algeria.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 23:23 IST
UAE, Qatar discusses strengthening parliamentary cooperation relations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, during his meeting with His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council of the sisterly State of Qatar, discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation relations, on the sidelines of participation in the thirty-sixth conference of the Federation. The Arab Parliament meeting in Algeria.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, the strength of bilateral cooperation relations in various fields, especially parliamentary ones, and the importance of coordination and consultation during participation in various regional and international parliamentary activities.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Laitem, Chairman of the Group, Hashima Yasser Al-Afari, Aisha Ibrahim Al-Marri, members of the Federal National Council, and Tariq Ahmed Al-Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024