Chinese leaflets found on Erdan island which state "Lai's Taiwan independence is a dead end"

Taiwanese army officials said they found propaganda flyers on Erdan Island in Kinmen, allegedly dropped by Chinese troops which stated, "Lai's Taiwan independence is a dead end," Taiwan news reported. One of the leaflets reads, "both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, one Chinese nation. Taiwan's independence is a dead end. Lai's Taiwan independence is a dead end."

Following this, the other one reads, "Using force to resist unification leads only to a dead end! Don't sacrifice your life for Taiwan independence, do you understand?" According to the Army's Kinmen Defence Command, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) likely dropped the pamphlets during a recent two-day military drill encircling Taiwan, which concluded on Saturday, as per Taiwan news.

The soldiers found a black cardboard box sealed with tape on a pier on Erdan Island in Kinmen County's Lieyu Township with leaflets with political slogans printed in simplified Chinese. The Kinmen Defense Command stated that the object was dropped by a drone beyond visual range, with the intent to attract attention, stir debate, and increase social media traffic, a "typical cognitive warfare trick." It said that important facilities and positions in the defence area are fully camouflaged.

A Chinese netizen posted a YouTube video on Saturday holding the leaflets before putting them into a black cardboard box and wrapping it with a red ribbon. It then shows him driving to the coast, operating his drone over Erdan Island, and dropping the package onto the military base. According to Taiwan news, days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's President on May 20, China launched two-day-long military drills on May 23, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported.

Lai's inauguration speech, in which he urged China to end its intimidation of Taiwan. In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim. In his inauguration address, Lai called on Beijing "to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war."

Lai, a former doctor and vice president, took oath alongside newly appointed Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who most recently held the position of Taiwan's principal ambassador to the United States. Beijing publicly slammed both the leaders and their party for defending Taiwan's sovereignty. (ANI)

