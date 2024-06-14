Indian Ocean Rim Association States share best practices for developing cruise tourism at conference

The two-day India-IORA Cruse Tourism Conference was held in New Delhi on June 13 and 14. Officials and experts from the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Member States including Bangladesh, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Seychelles and Tanzania participated, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The Conference provided a platform for stakeholders to share best practices and policy initiatives towards developing and strengthening the cruise tourism sector in IORA Member States," the MEA statement added. "Discussions covered infrastructure development, regulatory issues, sustainable tourism, employment generation, inclusion of women and business opportunities among others," it also said.

FICCI in partnership with Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, organised a 2-day, India-IORA Cruise Tourism Conference at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. IORA-India Cruise Tourism Conference aims to foster cooperation, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships to maximize the potential of cruise, coastal, and marine tourism within the IORA region.

The objective of the Conference is to bring together government and business stakeholders from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners working in the Indian Ocean Region cruise tourism sector and related sectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)