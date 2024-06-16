No point in negotiating with a Govt that lacks authority: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail for over a year, said that there is no point in negotiating with a government that lacks authority, The Nation reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder made these remarks while speaking to reporters on Saturday after the hearing of the £190 million corruption case at the Adiala Jail here. Khan also accused the administration of pressuring judges who give rulings in favour of PTI.

According to The Nation, the founder of PTI alleged that a judge from Sargodha told the Lahore High Court about pressures exerted by intelligence agencies. He claimed that the judge's household gas supply was cut off. He urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to uphold the rule of law amidst these interferences. Khan praised a judge from Sargodha, six judges from Islamabad High Court, and three judges from the Supreme Court for their integrity.

Khan also claimed that "Journalists speaking in favour of PTI are being targeted; Raoof Hassan was attacked, and Ali Zaman was tortured." Meanwhile, in Islamabad, PTI leaders Raoof Hasan and Omar Ayub held a joint press conference where they declared that their party would not talk with "three parties."

Back in February, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan announced that party founder Imran Khan had instructed them to initiate talks with all political parties except the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan. The three parties are part of the coalition that is heading the government.

"Our contention since the first day is that they have nothing and they're only mummies and dummies whose strings are controlled from elsewhere and they dance according to them," Omar Ayub said explaining their party's position on the talks. He said Imran had clearly directed in "blunt words that we have no intention to negotiate with these three political parties at any stage." (ANI)

