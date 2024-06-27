"Europe deserves good mangoes ...": German ambassador welcomes Indian mangoes

In a flavourful boost to bilateral relations, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann celebrated the arrival of North Indian mangoes in European markets, emphasising that Europeans too "deserve to have good mangoes". Ackermann expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm very excited because everybody knows how much I like mangoes." He noted the current dominance of mangoes from Brazil and West Africa in European supermarkets, adding, "Europeans deserve to have good mangoes coming from South Asia, from India in particular."

"So what we have now is indeed the first batch of mangoes from North India. Several varieties of mangoes are coming to Belgium. I think it's a very good sign that North-Indian mangoes are coming to Europe, especially Germany," he added. The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with India's Ministry of Agriculture, aims to establish a sustainable framework for regular exports of Indian agricultural products to Germany and other European countries.

Ackermann highlighted the potential for deeper economic cooperation, noting, "There is enormous potential in these agricultural cooperation[s]." The introduction of various North Indian mango varieties into Belgian markets marks a significant step towards diversifying European mango imports. Ackermann expressed hope that this initiative would lead to broader agricultural collaborations and increased trade opportunities between India and Germany.

Acknowledging the predominance of mango imports from Brazil and West Africa in European supermarkets, Ambassador Ackermann underlined the importance of diversifying the market with high-quality Indian produce. Ackermann also underscored the cultural openness in Germany towards Indian cuisine, emphasising the significance of bringing high-quality mangoes from India to Europe.

"This project with the Ministry of Agriculture highlights the vast potential India offers to the European market," Ackermann stated. "There is a growing openness and appreciation for Indian food in Germany, and I believe it's high time mangoes from India reach European stores." He highlighted the collaborative effort aimed at regularising Indian produce exports to Germany and other European nations, foreseeing substantial benefits in agricultural cooperation. (ANI)

