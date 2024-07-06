Dalai Lama's Birthday Celebrated as 'Universal Day of Compassion'

Followers of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrated his birthday on Saturday at the Kalchakra Monastery in Siliguri, West Bengal. The event marked the declaration of July 6 as the 'Universal Day of Compassion' in recognition of the Dalai Lama's significant contributions to global peace and harmony.

The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) officially declared July 6 as the 'Universal Day of Compassion' starting from 2024. Followers offered prayers for the Dalai Lama's long life, partook in cultural activities, and cut a birthday cake in his honor.

Large crowds gathered from early morning at the monastery for the celebrations. According to the Himalayan Buddhist Cultural organisation's Chief Secretary, Sanam Ninduk Lama, preparations for this day had been underway for a month, involving children, parents, and school attendees. The festivities included prayer sessions, distribution of cake among children, and serving of tea and food for guests. Lama emphasized the importance of this day both in celebrating the Dalai Lama's legacy and promoting his message of peace and compassion.

Dalai Lama, born on July 6, 1935, in Tibet's Takster, was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two. After an uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, he fled to India, where he has resided for over 70 years. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, the Dalai Lama continues his non-violent campaign for Tibet's autonomy from his exile.

