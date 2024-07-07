Left Menu

Muzaffarpur to MP: Kanishka Narayan's Remarkable Journey from India to the UK Parliament

Indian-origin Kanishka Narayan's election victory in Wales as a Labour candidate brings pride to his ancestral roots in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Celebrations erupt in India as his uncle, Jayant Kumar, speaks of Kanishka's dedication to politics and his family's long-standing influence in the region.

Kanishk Narayan (Image/ X@KanishkaNarayan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan has won the UK general elections from Wales as a Labour representative, proudly carrying forward his roots from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. His uncle, Jayant Kumar, who serves as the director of SKJ Law College, expressed immense pride, stating that Kanishka has made not just Muzaffarpur but the entire nation proud.

Jayant Kumar revealed, 'Kanishka is my younger brother's son. He left his job to attend the elections. He has always been passionate about politics.' Kanishka, 33, born in Muzaffarpur, completed his primary education there until the third standard before moving abroad.

Kanishka was previously employed in civil service but resigned to fully commit to his political aspirations. He visited India with his family approximately two months ago for a religious function. Celebrations erupted at Kanishka's Muzaffarpur residence at Sandho Apartment in Damuchak after his electoral victory, with an outpouring of congratulations from friends and family.

'We are inundated with congratulatory messages and calls. Kanishka is a proud Bihari and an Indian first,' remarked Jayant Kumar. Kanishka's grandparents, Krishna Kumar and Veena Devi, initially hailed from Saundho in the Vaishali district before settling in Muzaffarpur, where Krishna Kumar notably served as the chairman of the Muzaffarpur District Board and the founder of SKJ Law College.

Kanishka's journey from Muzaffarpur extended to Delhi, where his parents, Santosh Kumar and Chetna Sinha, completed their studies at SKJ Law College. Kanishka briefly attended APJ School in Delhi's Saket. At the age of 12, he moved to Britain with his parents and pursued higher studies at renowned institutions such as Eton and Oxford, the alma mater of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

