Ensuring a Peaceful Holi: Bihar Police's Preparations
Bihar Police are taking steps to ensure a safe Holi, deploying officers across districts, particularly where large processions occur. Last year saw incidents in Rohtas. Bans on provocative music and active control rooms are part of their strategy to minimize disturbances.
The Bihar Police have intensified efforts to ensure a peaceful Holi celebration across the state on Wednesday, according to officials.
Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Pankaj Kumar Darad has directed officers in all districts to stay vigilant, particularly in areas like Nawada and Gaya, known for their large processions.
Darad emphasized strict licensing and verification. He recalled 50 incidents from last year, aiming for fewer issues this festival. Loud, provocative music is banned. Police will act against forced coloring, illegal alcohol sales, and monitor social media while deploying riot control vehicles and conducting regular checks.
