Nishant Kumar to Step into Bihar's Political Spotlight

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is set to enter politics, with a formal announcement from JD(U) imminent. Party insiders indicate a prominent role awaits him, amid anticipation from party workers. Conversations hint at a potential Rajya Sabha position for Nishant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is poised to enter the political arena, according to an announcement from JD(U) expected shortly.

The decision, shared by state minister Sharwan Kumar, hints at a significant role for Nishant within the party, energizing supporters and party workers ahead of Holi.

While precise details of his responsibilities remain under wraps, speculation includes a possible Rajya Sabha nomination for the burgeoning political figure.

