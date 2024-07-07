Left Menu

Hezbollah Rocket Attack on Israel Thwarted by IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted around 20 rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into the Lower Galilee region of Israel. A suspicious aerial target near the Ramot Naftali area was also intercepted. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:07 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel – The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 20 rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel's Lower Galilee region were detected and successfully intercepted on Sunday morning.

Following a rocket warning issued at 5:34 a.m. local time for the Ramot Naftali area, near the Lebanese border, IDF air defense units intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the vicinity.

The incident resulted in no casualties or damage, according to the IDF's statement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

