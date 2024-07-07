Hezbollah Rocket Attack on Israel Thwarted by IDF
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted around 20 rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into the Lower Galilee region of Israel. A suspicious aerial target near the Ramot Naftali area was also intercepted. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.
Tel Aviv, Israel – The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 20 rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel's Lower Galilee region were detected and successfully intercepted on Sunday morning.
Following a rocket warning issued at 5:34 a.m. local time for the Ramot Naftali area, near the Lebanese border, IDF air defense units intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the vicinity.
The incident resulted in no casualties or damage, according to the IDF's statement.
