Hezbollah Rocket Attack on Israel Thwarted by IDF

Tel Aviv, Israel – The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 20 rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel's Lower Galilee region were detected and successfully intercepted on Sunday morning.

Following a rocket warning issued at 5:34 a.m. local time for the Ramot Naftali area, near the Lebanese border, IDF air defense units intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the vicinity.

The incident resulted in no casualties or damage, according to the IDF's statement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)