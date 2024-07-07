PM Modi Set for Crucial Moscow Visit After Three Years

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Russia as 'very significant,' underscoring the importance of the trip after a three-year interval. Speaking with ANI, Kumar emphasized that the visit is crucial for the bilateral relationship and regional and global discussions.

Kumar pointed out the tradition of annual summit-level meetings between the leaders of the two nations, noting that the last one took place in 2021. This will be the 22nd India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit, with the previous summit held in December 2021 when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi.

Detailing Modi's schedule, Kumar highlighted a private meeting with President Putin, delegation-level talks, and interactions with Indian community members in Russia. The trip also focuses on signing and exchanging important documents. Kumar stressed the expanded trade relations, defense cooperation, and new export opportunities for India as key agenda items.

The ambassador noted that Modi and Putin will discuss a range of topics, including the global geopolitical landscape and mutual interests. Modi's visit to Moscow on July 8-9 is set to review bilateral ties comprehensively and strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

