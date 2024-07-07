Left Menu

DEWA's Green Initiatives Drive Dubai's Global Leadership in Sustainable Energy

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) spearheads green economy initiatives in alignment with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision. With AED 43.6 billion investments, DEWA's model has established Dubai as a solar energy benchmark, supporting major projects like the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

07-07-2024
  • United Arab Emirates

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), reiterated DEWA's commitment to advancing Dubai as a global hub for the green economy. Reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DEWA has leveraged the Independent Power and Water Producer (IPWP) model, rooted in international best practices.

DEWA's adoption of the IPWP model has drawn AED 43.6 billion in investments over the past decade. This model fosters government-private sector partnerships, significantly lowering the Levelised Cost Of Energy (LCOE) for solar energy projects worldwide. These regulatory frameworks have encouraged global investors to partake in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park initiatives, aligning with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

Dubai remains a prime investment hub, topping the global charts for foreign direct investment (FDI) for three years running, with AED 39.2 billion FDI capital influx in 2023 alone. DEWA's pioneering ventures, particularly the expansive Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, set to produce over 5,000MW by 2030, underscore Dubai's advanced approach. Key projects also include the 2,400MW Hassyan Power Complex and a significant RO desalination project at Hassyan.

