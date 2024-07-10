Left Menu

CPN-UML Issues Whip Against PM Dahal Ahead of Confidence Vote

The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has directed its lawmakers to vote against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the upcoming confidence vote, following UML's withdrawal of support and new alliance with the Nepali Congress, jeopardizing Dahal's chances of securing the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:30 IST
CPN-UML Issues Whip Against PM Dahal Ahead of Confidence Vote
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has instructed its MPs to vote against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as 'Prachanda,' ahead of the critical confidence vote scheduled for Friday.

On Wednesday, UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula issued a whip to ensure party members vote against the Prime Minister's proposal, set for July 12. This comes after the UML pulled its support from Dahal's government, forming a new coalition with the main opposition, Nepali Congress, significantly reducing Dahal's chances of winning the vote.

Under the UML-Nepali Congress pact, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli is expected to become the next Prime Minister. Following the UML's exit from the government on July 3, 2024, Dahal now leads a minority government. The UML's alliance with Nepali Congress, forged past midnight on July 2, marks a pivotal change in the nation's political landscape.

Eight UML ministers resigned in response to the shifting alliance. In the 275-member House, the Nepali Congress holds 88 seats, CPN-UML has 79, RSP has 20, and Dahal's Maoist Center holds 32. Dahal has frequently shifted alliances, leveraging the hung parliament to maintain power. However, with the UML's formal withdrawal, Dahal must seek a vote of confidence within 30 days, as mandated by Clause 76 of the Nepalese Constitution.

In under 20 months of his term, Dahal has faced four votes of confidence. After the general elections in November 2022, Dahal initially secured over 99% support. Despite this, frequent coalition changes have marked his tenure, including a realignment with the Nepali Congress that led to a majority vote on March 20 last year.

On March 13 this year, Dahal secured 157 votes in his favor in the third vote of confidence. By May 20, he again managed to garner 157 votes amid opposition protests. The recent vote of confidence was marred by vocal dissent from opposition parties, including the Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal.

The constitution requires a Prime Minister to gain at least 138 votes to sustain control. Dahal was appointed on December 25, 2022, by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, showing the support of 169 lawmakers. Per Article 76(2), a Prime Minister must secure parliamentary confidence within 30 days of appointment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024