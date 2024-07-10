CPN-UML Issues Whip Against PM Dahal Ahead of Confidence Vote

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has instructed its MPs to vote against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as 'Prachanda,' ahead of the critical confidence vote scheduled for Friday.

On Wednesday, UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula issued a whip to ensure party members vote against the Prime Minister's proposal, set for July 12. This comes after the UML pulled its support from Dahal's government, forming a new coalition with the main opposition, Nepali Congress, significantly reducing Dahal's chances of winning the vote.

Under the UML-Nepali Congress pact, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli is expected to become the next Prime Minister. Following the UML's exit from the government on July 3, 2024, Dahal now leads a minority government. The UML's alliance with Nepali Congress, forged past midnight on July 2, marks a pivotal change in the nation's political landscape.

Eight UML ministers resigned in response to the shifting alliance. In the 275-member House, the Nepali Congress holds 88 seats, CPN-UML has 79, RSP has 20, and Dahal's Maoist Center holds 32. Dahal has frequently shifted alliances, leveraging the hung parliament to maintain power. However, with the UML's formal withdrawal, Dahal must seek a vote of confidence within 30 days, as mandated by Clause 76 of the Nepalese Constitution.

In under 20 months of his term, Dahal has faced four votes of confidence. After the general elections in November 2022, Dahal initially secured over 99% support. Despite this, frequent coalition changes have marked his tenure, including a realignment with the Nepali Congress that led to a majority vote on March 20 last year.

On March 13 this year, Dahal secured 157 votes in his favor in the third vote of confidence. By May 20, he again managed to garner 157 votes amid opposition protests. The recent vote of confidence was marred by vocal dissent from opposition parties, including the Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal.

The constitution requires a Prime Minister to gain at least 138 votes to sustain control. Dahal was appointed on December 25, 2022, by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, showing the support of 169 lawmakers. Per Article 76(2), a Prime Minister must secure parliamentary confidence within 30 days of appointment.

