Train Collision in Zagazig: 2 Dead, 29 Injured

A tragic train collision rocked the city of Zagazig in Egypt's Sharkiya governorate on Saturday afternoon, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring 29 others. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed the casualties.

The fatal crash occurred between passenger train No. 281, en route from Zagazig to Ismailia, and passenger train No. 336, traveling from Mansoura to Zagazig, near Block 5 in the city. The Egyptian Railway Authority (ERA) is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Emergency response was swift, with the health ministry dispatching more than three dozen ambulances to the collision site to offer immediate medical assistance to the victims and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

