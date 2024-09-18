Left Menu

India Appoints New Ambassadors to Albania, Congo, Bolivia, and Morocco

Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal has been named the new Ambassador to Albania by India's Ministry of External Affairs. V Venkataraman will take the role in Congo, Rohitkumar R Vadhwana in Bolivia, and Sanjay Rana in Morocco, marking a significant reshuffle in diplomatic positions.

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced a significant reshuffle in India's diplomatic corps, appointing Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal as the new Ambassador to the Republic of Albania. Jaiswal, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1999 batch, is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry.

Jaiswal is expected to assume his new role in Albania shortly. Diplomatic relations between India and Albania date back to 1956.

Meanwhile, V Venkataraman has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Also, Rohitkumar R Vadhwana, an IFS officer from the 2010 batch and the current Deputy High Commissioner in Nairobi, will take up the role of Ambassador to Bolivia.

Sanjay Rana, an IFS officer from the 1996 batch currently serving as India's Ambassador to Bulgaria, has been named the next Ambassador to Morocco.

