Series of Explosive Attacks Devastate Lebanon

Coordinated attacks across Lebanon have inflicted devastating consequences, targeting communication devices and resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people and injuries to over 450, authorities said, as reported by Al Jazeera. The latest attack occurred just a day after 12 people were killed and over 2800 were wounded due to a coordinated explosion of pagers in Lebanon.

Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced the beginning of a 'new phase' in the ongoing conflict, with a focus now on northern areas. Gallant stated in a social media post, 'We are at the start of a new phase in the war - we are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena. Our mission is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. To do so, the security situation must be changed.'

On Wednesday, Lebanese Red Cross emergency teams were deployed to rescue and evacuate the injured following walkie-talkie explosions. According to CNN reports, more than 30 emergency teams were operating in southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs, and the central Beqaa Valley. Additionally, 50 ambulance crews were on alert in Mount Lebanon and Beirut to assist with evacuation efforts.

The Lebanese Civil Defence reported attempts to contain fires in 60 houses and shops ignited by the walkie-talkie explosions, including a lithium battery shop. The fires also affected 15 cars and dozens of motorcycles, along with two fingerprint devices in the Nebatieh Governorate. The Ministry of Health had previously directed health workers to report for duty urgently due to the influx of injured from the pager explosions. Officials are calling for blood donations to meet the anticipated high demand.

Hezbollah has accused Israel of orchestrating the pager explosions and has vowed to retaliate. In response, Lebanese authorities have urged citizens who possess pagers to dispose of them.

(With inputs from agencies.)